Braden Shettles

New Albany's Braden Shettles drops back in the pocket and looks downfield for an open receiver.

 THOMAS WELLS | BUY AT PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

NEW ALBANY – Itawamba AHS scored seven touchdowns in a 49-28 win over New Albany on Friday, courtesy of the dynamic duo of Isaac Smith and Zion Ashby.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus