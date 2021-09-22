NEW ALBANY - New Albany completed the sweep over division rival Ripley on Tuesday as the Bulldogs won 3-0 in 14A volleyball. New Albany took the decision by scores of 25-19, 25-12, 25-20 and the second set was key to the overall win.
"We came out strong in that second set, but I think in the third set we got kinda lax there for a minute and we started making the mental errors," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "We had to come from behind and fight for it, the girls did just like we've been doing all season.
"It would be nice to just go out there, do your thing and finish, but they did. I'm very proud of them tonight."
The second set that Connolly referred to was decided early on as Camryn Rainwater went to the serving line with the match tied 1-1 and by the time Ripley broke her serve, the Bulldogs were holding a 14-1 advantage.
Rainwater recorded a couple of aces during the run while Lucy King picked up a block and a kill to pace the attack. Elizabeth Gipson and Emma Patterson each had a kill during that span as New Albany won 25-12.
The opening set was won by the Bulldogs 25-19 and the service line was key again as New Albany broke a 1-1 tie during Masey Adams' serve to establish a lead of 8-1. Ripley could only close the margin to five points after the huge run.
"Masey in the first set and Camryn in the second set kinda took charge of the game and that was what our game plan usually is, we serve them strong," Connolly said. "We let them (opponents) make mistakes and that what we did with Masey in the first set and Camryn in the second set."
King again played a crucial role as she had two blocks and a kill in the early stages. Adams dropped in an ace while Gipson and Hannah Hughes each had a kill.
Ripley held a lead in the third set at 11-10, but New Albany closed on a 15-9 run to win the set and match.
King and Adams had three kills apiece during the run while Gipson, Rainwater and Madison Smith had a kill each. Amiya Terry added a block for the Bulldogs.
"Masey and Hannah stepped it up tonight, Bre (Amberianna Shorter) stepped it up on defense and Lucy with the front row," Connolly said. "I just feel that she took charge of it with her blocking and hitting tonight."
New Albany continues 1-4A play next week as the Bulldogs host Corinth on September 28 and North Pontotoc on the 30th.
"We have just got to focus the rest of this week in practice on what we know that we can control," Connolly said. "We just need to focus on our game plan and what it will take for us to win."
New Albany improved to 16-10 overall and 5-0 in Division 1-4A with three matches remaining.