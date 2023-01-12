A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Ella Kate Taylor of West Union applies the defense against New Albany's Amiya Terry. Taylor went 8 for 8 at the free throw stripe over the final minutes to hand her team the win.
Sports Editor
Laina Corder (24) of West Union led all scorers with 22 points while playing a solid game in the paint.
Ella Kate Taylor was nails at the free throw stripe as the West Union senior went 8 for 8 and helped deliver the 48-42 win over New Albany. West Union moves to the tournament championship on Saturday.
West Union was clinging to a one point lead at 40-39 when Taylor went to work at the line as West Union closed the game with an 8-3 advantage.
The first half featured runs by both teams as West Union ran out to the early 8-1 lead only to see New Albany go 0n a 6-2 run to close to 10-7 when the period ended.
New Albany grabbed the on Hannah Finley's three-pointer to go in front at 14-12. Finley was a force offensively as she poured in 14 first half points.
However, West Union rallied back and Zoey Wright buried a three-pointer for the narrow 21-20 lead at the half.
Laina Corder had a big night in the paint for West Union as she scored 22. Taylor and Wright each hit for 13 points.
Finley led New Albany with 16 and Amiya Terry finished with 14.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
