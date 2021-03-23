RIPLEY – New Albany pulled off some strong defensive plays in Thursday’s Division 1-4A opener against Ripley, but they weren’t enough to win the game.
Ripley, behind a two-run, two-out single in the sixth inning by senior first baseman Jack Fortune, defeated the visiting Bulldogs 5-2.
New Albany, with second baseman Silas McKinney leading the way, turned two double plays in the third and fourth innings. Both plays started with line drive outs to McKinney, who doubled up the runners at first base.
New Albany also tagged out a runner in the fifth inning on a suicide squeeze bunt attempt.
“It’s hard to overcome two double plays,” Ripley coach Joel Gafford said. “You run yourself out of big innings. Then you run yourself out of an inning with a squeeze.
“That hit by Jack Ketchum was a really big hit by a senior to put us up in the last inning.”
Hayden Fortune’s single plated Ketchum in the Tigers’ three-run sixth. Both of the hits came off New Albany reliever Jacob Brooks.
Bulldogs starting pitcher Josh Paul worked 5 2/3 innings, scattering four hits, striking out six, walking eight and hitting one batter. He walked the lead-off batters in the first and second innings.
“We just walked too many … too many lead-off walks,” New Albany coach Buddy Hall said. “That mound’s high and it’s hard to throw off of. (Paul) never did figure it out. That’s part of the game.”
New Albany took a 2-0 lead in the second on singles by Josh Paul and Collin Paul. They scored on an outfield error and a ground out by Micah Beard.
Ripley answered with two runs in the bottom of the second on a double by Reed Scott and an infield single by Ty Long. Paul escaped the inning on back-to-back strikeouts with runners at second and third.
Micah Johnson, pitching with a slight back ailment, was the winning pitcher for Ripley. He gave up six hits and recorded two strikeouts.
“He left a lot of balls up in the zone and he missed a lot of spots, but he competes,” Gafford said. “He’s going to give us a chance every time he’s goes out there.”
Ripley improved to 2-1 in the division and to 9-3 overall. New Albany is 5-8 and 0-1.