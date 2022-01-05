RIPLEY - Latrell Vance buried a 3-pointer with seconds remaining to give Ripley a 61-60 win over New Albany in 2-4A basketball on Tuesday. New Albany had one final chance at a buzzer-beater from midcourt, but the shot bounced off the side of the rim and the Tigers went into celebration mode.
New Albany had mounted a serious comeback during the final period as they rallied from a 51-46 deficit after three quarters to take a brief lead at 60-58 on Kam Carter's successful free throws.
However, Vance got a look at the basket from deep on the left wing to drain the game-winner for the Tigers.
"I thought the Vance kid hit a tough shot," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "We didn't play well in the second half really."
The game had as many bounces as the ball as both teams would seize opportunities with scoring runs only to see their opponent answer back later with a blitz of their own.
"It was a game of runs, I contributed our runs to our defensive intensity, Shettles said. "I think our free throw shooting was bad, only 6 of 13."
Ripley had the initial run of the contest as they closed the first quarter with a 6-0 scoring advantage to lead 17-12.
The Bulldogs manufactured an big run near the end of the first half as they ran off a 9-0 spree before Labron Vance bagged a three just before the buzzer and the teams went to half with New Albany leading 40-33.
Ripley had the next run during the third quarter as they flipped a 44-39 deficit into a 48-44 lead with a 9-0 run of their own which helped stake the Tigers to a 51-46 lead after three.
Ripley's lead held up for the win even though the Bulldogs scored 14 points to 10 for the Tigers during the final period.
Carter led the Bulldogs with 28 points and Mike Smith hit for 15. Chris Carter added 9 points for the contest.
Ripley was led by Labron's 18 points followed by Latrell's 17. Seth Thomas bagged 11 and Chaz Crudup finished with 9.
New Albany is now 12-3 overall and 2-1 in Division 2-4A.
(G) Ripley 55, New Albany 41
The Lady Tigers jumped out to an early lead and never let New Albany get into a rhythm in their 55-41 win in the girls contest.
The trio of Alorian Storey, Amy Rodgers and Deshantae Jackson scored 32 of Ripley's 34 points in the first half as they went to intermission up 34-12.
Ripley opened up a 55-22 lead in the fourth quarter before Coach Chad Brown went to his reserves and the Lady Bulldogs closed out the game on a 19-0 run.
Storey led the Lady Tigers with 18 points. Jackson hit for 14 and Rodgers finished with 13.
Hannah Finley picked up scoring honors for the Lady Bulldogs with 17 while Madison McDonald scored 15.
New Albany drops to 9-6 overall and 2-2 in division.