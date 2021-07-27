Top Shots of New Albany volleyball By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jul 27, 2021 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Hannah Hughes goes down on a knee to get the dig during practice with the Lady Bulldogs. By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany Gazette New Albany setter Masey Kate Adams sets the ball for teammate Elizabeth Gibson during a drill. By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany Gazette Lady Bulldog Summer Gaskin goes high for the kill attempt during practice drills. By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany Gazette Lucy King takes the set from Coach Ashley Connolly and flicks the ball over the net. By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany Gazette Madison Smith fires a kill shot into the far court during a recent practice. By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Dennis Clayton visited with Coach Ashley Connolly and the New Albany Lady Bulldogs during a recent practice and took a few photos. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Albany New Albany Volleyball Volleyball Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 86° Mostly Cloudy Oxford, MS (38655) Today Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 11:22 am Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany Sports Top Shots of New Albany volleyball 36 min ago East Union Top Shots of East Union and Ingomar volleyball 1 hr ago Sports Columns Heat is on, time for fall sports practice 2 hrs ago New Albany One injured in Sunday morning I-22 crash 20 hrs ago New Albany Community calendar 20 hrs ago New Albany One injured in Sunday morning I-22 crash 20 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists