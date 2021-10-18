ECRU- A defensive slugfest turned into a sloppy affair both with the field and the play itself as the New Albany Bulldogs fell on the road to the North Pontotoc Vikings 24-14.
The Bulldogs never held a lead in the game on Friday, and despite multiple opportunities to turn the tide in the ballgame, missed opportunities were once again the defining factor.
Head coach Cody Stubblefield spoke postgame on getting his squad over that hump this season.
“We gotta find a way to make a play, get the right call in, and as a team, do better,” said Stubblefield.
The game began perfectly for the Vikings as the opening offensive drive went 11 plays for 65 yards and was capped off by a two-yard touchdown run from quarterback Reece Kentner.
New Albany began with a three-and-out offensively, but the defense made sure to swing the momentum as they have all season by forcing a fumble on the following drive and scoring it from 15 yards out to tie the game at 7-all.
Both defenses flexed their muscles for the remainer of the first quarter, including a field goal attempt that was blocked by the Bulldogs, but North Pontotoc once again regained the lead midway through the second on a 25-yard kick.
The Bulldogs offense sputtered throughout the entire first half, not sustaining a drive longer than three plays in the first 23 minutes on four series.
This led to the Vikings getting the biggest play of the half on a 74-yard double pass touchdown to extend the lead to 17-7 at the halftime break.
Then, the rain came.
The conditions became harsh as heavy rain fell from the beginning of the second half.
A team in desperate need of momentum, the Bulldogs used anything and everything both on the field and sidelines to get back in the ballgame. It quickly paid off as the slippery ball led to a second scoop-and-score by the Bulldog defense to bring the deficit back to one score at 17-14.
On the ensuing two drives, North Pontotoc continued to give New Albany chances to build momentum and take the lead. Both series went three-and-out and led to punts, which resulted in a blocked punt and another that only travelled 11 yards.
However, the Bulldogs could not find a way to cash in on these opportunities with a turnover on downs inside the Vikings’ 10-yard line and a missed 27-yard field goal attempt.
As both teams kept it on the ground in the harsh conditions, time quickly began to run out for New Albany to make a comeback. The real nail in the coffin came after a punt was muffed by the Bulldogs with less than five minutes remaining that led to the only score of the second half by the Vikings on a ten-yard run by Kentner to ice the game at 24-14.
With the loss, the Bulldogs fell to 4-4 overall and 0-3 in division play, which leaves New Albany needing to win out and have a little help to advance to the playoffs.
However, coach Stubblefield says he will continue to preach to his squad to take it one game and one play at a time.
“We talked about it tonight… play your best. Every play is an opportunity, and every opportunity we want to put our best foot forward,” said Stubblefield.
New Albany is back in action at home on Friday against division foe South Pontotoc.