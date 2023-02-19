CORINTH • Corinth held New Albany to two points over the final five minutes of play and came from behind to grab a 47-43 win in the second round of the Class 4A boys playoffs Saturday night.
CORINTH • Corinth held New Albany to two points over the final five minutes of play and came from behind to grab a 47-43 win in the second round of the Class 4A boys playoffs Saturday night.
Corinth outscored the Bulldogs 8-2 over the final 4:51 of the contest.
Corinth advances to the quarterfinals of 4A on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. and will face Yazoo City.
"I just thought we played to the final horn, that's really all it was, I don't think it was anything that we did special," Corinth coach Adam Kirk said. "New Albany can really score, and our goal was to keep it under 50 because we knew if it got over 50 that we couldn't score with them."
Andrew Steward was the man of the fourth quarter as he scored the go-ahead basket to give the Warriors a 44-43 lead, then followed that up with a layup after New Albany missed a 3-pointer for the 47-43 final verdict. Steward had 10 points during the fourth quarter.
"When we got down four there late, we just kept playing and we got fortunate with some plays, and that's how it worked out," Kirk said. "That's basketball."
New Albany went into the final period holding a narrow 35-34 lead compliments of Chris Carter's three 3-pointers during the frame, while Kylan Lindsey chipped in one as well.
The game was close for the entire 32 minutes as the largest lead was a mere six points by Corinth at 30-24 during the third quarter, but New Albany came back to tie it at 32-all shortly thereafter.
New Albany led 12-8 after a quarter, but Corinth came back to take the lead at 23-21 as they went to half.
Steward of Corinth led all scorers with his 17 points, which included three 3-pointers. Teammate Jeremiah Baker came off the bench to score 12 points and Cayden Harris hit for six.
New Albany was led by senior Carter's 15 points, including four threes. Lindsey scored nine and Cayden Howell finished with five.
Three Pointers
Turning Point: Steward buried a 3-pointer from the corner and New Albany mishandled the subsequent inbounds play as the Warriors took the lead for good with 34 seconds remaining.
Point Maker: Steward scored 17 total, but none bigger than five of final six points in the game for Corinth to seal the win.
Talking Point: "The bottom line is we didn't take care of the basketball down the stretch. We didn't shoot the ball good the whole game, I think we were 5 for 26 from the 3-point line." – New Albany coach Scotty Shettles
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.