The New Albany School Board of Trustees has approved Drew Wheeler as the new Head Baseball Coach for New Albany High School (NAHS).
“We are excited to welcome Coach Wheeler to the Bulldog family,” said Cody Stubblefield, NAHS Athletic Director. “He has the knowledge, experience, and work ethic to positively affect our students both on and off the field.”
Wheeler has six years of coaching experience and comes to New Albany from Lee County Schools. He served as the high school assistant coach for Mooreville High School and as the head baseball coach for the middle school and junior varsity programs there.
Wheeler also has experience as a college baseball player playing both at the community college and Division 1 level. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi Valley State University and his Masters in Educational Leadership from the University of Mississippi.
“I am excited and honored to be the next head baseball coach for the New Albany Bulldogs. My family and I are ready to dive deep into the New Albany community,” Wheeler said. “My goal is to bring a winning culture to New Albany as we develop great baseball players and young men, on and off the field.”
Wheeler’s baseball staff includes Brett Pierce who is currently an assistant coach for the baseball program. Also joining Wheeler and Pierce will be Assistant Coach Eli Whiteside.
Whiteside is a retired professional baseball catcher. He is a graduate of New Albany High School, attended Delta State University, and was drafted in the 6th round of the 2001 Major League Baseball Draft. He played with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, and Chicago Cubs organizations.
Whiteside was on the 2010 World Series Champions team with the Giants and later served on the Giants staff as a catching instructor.