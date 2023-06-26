A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
First team
Lucy Cochran, East Union
8th grade pitcher
• Posted 22-1 record, 1.28 ERA, 256 strikeouts in 142 innings; batted .349 with 7 triples, 2 HRs, 27 RBIs, 25 runs scored; named 2A Miss Softball.
Emma Mayer, Myrtle
Junior second baseman
• Batted .512 with 13 doubles, 7 HRs, 31 RBIs; had .971 fielding percentage.
Rett Johnson, East Union
Senior shortstop
• Hit .570 with 12 doubles, 6 triples, 4 HRs, 44 RBIs, 59 runs scored, 28 stolen bases; named Class 2A Mr. Baseball.
Landon Harmon, East Union
Sophomore pitcher/DH
• Had 12-1 record, 0.92 ERA, 112 strikeouts in 68 2-3 innings; batted .315 with 4 HRs, 23 RBIs, 23 runs scored.
Greer Manning, West Union
Junior catcher/pitcher
• Batted .463 with 12 doubles, 8 HRs, 61 RBIs, 43 runs scored; posted 4-0 record, 1.62 ERA, 31 strikeouts in 21 2-3 innings.
Second team
Jude Treadaway, East Union
Senior second baseman/pitcher
• Leadoff man hit .496 with 15 doubles, 5 triples, 30 RBIs, 69 runs scored, 24 stolen bases; posted 1.59 ERA in 22 innings.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads
Our game coverage from football, basketball and baseball, plus breaking updates and our best reads.
Friday night high school football recaps, All-Area teams, and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
You'll get our monthly e-Magazine, top reads, bonus recipes and more, delivered to your inbox each Friday afternoon.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click.
Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday afternoon, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.