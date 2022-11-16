Top Shots 2 for November 16

East Union and Myrtle had runners that made the 2A girls all-state team on Wednesday. Front row - Ally Murphy (Myrtle, first place, far right), Madilyn Hogue (Myrtle, fifth place, fifth from left), Maci Rae McLellen (East Union, sixth place, fourth from left). Back row - Sunshine Fulgham (East Union, 10th place, far right) and Dakota Gentry (East Union, 14th place, far left).
West Union had four runners that made the Class 1A all-state team at the state xc championships. Front row - Brodie Moore (second place, second from right), Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard (eighth place, second from left). Back row - Johnathan Douglas (12th place, third from left) and Aiden James (14th place, far left).
East Union and Myrtle had runners that made the 2A all-state xc team on Wednesday. Front row - John Evins (fifth place, fifth from left). Back row - Kaleb Thomas (Myrtle, 10th place, far right) and Gabe Rakestraw (East Union, 14th place, far left).
Photo courtesy of Kelli McLellen
Photo courtesy of Amy Willard
Photo courtesy of Kelli McLellen
New Albany had two runners that made the 4A all-state xc team on Wednesday. Front row - Dawson Boyd (eighth place, second from left). Back row - Aiden Patterson (12th place, third from left).