Emma Boatner (center) of Myrtle won the Class I girls 198 class with her total of 920 points. Boatner had a squat of 385, bench press 150 and dead lift of 385, taking first in all three. Boatner is a contender for the Clarion Ledger Female Powerlifter of the Year.
Conner Coleman (center) of Myrtle is a contender for the Clarion Ledger’s Male Powerlifter of the Year award. Coleman won the 275 class in 1A powerlifting and set a state squat record at 605 pounds.
Emma Boatner
Everett Garrett
Everett Garrett of New Albany made the Clarion Ledger’s All State boys tennis team for 2021. Garrett won the Class 4A boys singles title as a seventh grader.
Emily Coggin
Emily Coggin of East Union was named to the Daily Journal All Area first team in softball. Coggin was 16-8 with a 2.91 ERA on the mound while batting .495 with 12 HR and 47 RBI.
Kinsley Gordon
Kinlsey Gordon was named to the Daily Journal All Area first team in softball. Gordon batted .500 with 8 HR, 33 RBI, 21 SB, 8 doubles and 5 triples.
Annie Orman
Annie Orman of West Union was named to the Daily Journal All Area first team in softball. Orman batted .569 with 9 HR, 30 RBI, 10 doubles and .702 OBP.