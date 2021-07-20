CJ Hill

CJ Hill (5) of New Albany was named to the Daily Journal Large School All Area team. Hill rushed for 1,230 yards and 15 TD on 165 carries, averaging 136.7 yards per game. He has totaled 2,811 yards and 34 TD over the past two years.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON/New Albany Gazette

Five local New Albany and East Union athletes that competed in football and volleyball were named to the Daily Journal All Area team. 

