BOONEVILLE, Miss. - Northeast Mississippi Community College’s annual baseball and softball camp went off without a hitch thanks in part to the artificial playing surfaces at the state-of-the-art “Field of Dreams” complex.
The turf fields plus the new indoor hitting and pitching facility allowed both programs to work around the inclement weather that was present at times throughout the event.
The three-day camp, which was held from June 7-9, was open to any boy or girl in the first-through-sixth grades. Head coaches Richy Harrelson and Jody Long served as lead instructors along with several players from their respective teams.
Attendees worked on the fundamentals of both sports such as throwing, catching and base running. Harrelson and Long each emphasized the mental aspects of the game and good sportsmanship as well.
The following is the list of those from Union County that participated in Northeast’s 2021 baseball and softball camp: Rhett Goodwin of Blue Springs, Tripp Willard of Etta, Maddox Treadaway of Blue Springs, Jon Carter Goodwin of Blue Springs, Landon Carroll of Blue Springs and Cohen Russell of Myrtle.
The softball program wraps up its summer offerings with an uncommitted showcase on Wednesday, July 21 for athletes in grades 7-12. Registration remains open at a cost of $50 for pitchers, $75 for position players and $100 for two-way standouts.
For more information about the 2021 Northeast Tiger Baseball and Softball Camps, contact Harrelson at 662-720-7344 or by email at rwharrelson@nemcc.edu or Long at 662-720-7305 or by email at jwlong@nemcc.edu.