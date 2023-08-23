The third edition of the Union County Volleyball Tournament will take place on Saturday at Myrtle. This year's tournament will be a double elimination setup with eight games definitely being played with a possible ninth, if needed.
Ingomar is the 2022 champion and the undefeated Lady Falcons will look to defend their crown again this year.
Here's the lineup for Saturday's matches
9:00 Game 1 - New Albany vs West Union
10:10 Game 2 - Ingomar vs East Union
11:20 Game 3 - Myrtle vs New Albany/West Union winner
12:30 Game 4 - Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 2
1:40 Game 5 - Winner Game 2 vs Winner Game 3
2:50 Game 6 - Winner Game 4 vs Loser Game 3
4:00 Game 7 - Winner Game 6 vs Loser Game 5
5:10 Game 8 - Winner Game 5 vs Winner Game 7
6:20 Game 9 - (If necessary) Rematch of Game 8
