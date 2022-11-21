OLATHE, Kan. – (Box Score) (RV) Blue Mountain Christian came up just short of a reverse sweep against No. 10 MidAmerica Nazarene Saturday, falling 20-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 9-15 in five sets in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round.
BMCU's Tori Walker (SR/Florence, Ala.) had possibly the best all-around game of her collegiate career, as she scored a double-double with 17 kills and 17 digs, along with six assisted blocks and four aces, tallying 24 of the Toppers points.
The Volley Toppers started off the first set on fire, going up 7-1 aided by kills from Walker and Taylor Wright (SR/Huntsville, Ala.). The teams would go back and forth and tie at 18-18 before the Pioneers would get kills led by Cassidy Crist and Chaley Turner to give MNU the 25-20 set.
In the second, MNU built a 4-1 lead early, but a kill by Wright and three consecutive aces by Skyler Benson (SR/Priceville, Ala.) put the Toppers up 8-4. BMCU jumped out to an 11-6 lead after kills by Gigi Sasso (SR/Porto Alegre, Brazil) and Walker. The Pioneers would then go on an 8-1 run, forcing a Topper timeout. The Toppers worked their way back going up 19-18 on an ace by Walker, but the Pioneers got critical kills by Teresa Saunders to take the set 25-23.
In the third, the Toppers led 6-4 early, but kills by Turner would lead to a 4-0 Pioneer run. The Toppers would go on a late run to pull to 17-18. MNU would go on a run of their own, going up 21-17 but the Toppers wouldn't go away, eventually tying it 22 all on Pioneer errors and an Anna Lucas (SR/Athens, Ala.) ace. The Toppers would take the set 25-23 on a kill by Sasso.
The fourth saw Blue Mountain jump out to a 3-0 lead on a pair of kills by Wright and a kill from Walker. The Toppers would move further up at 10-4 on kills by Randi Crandall (JR/Portales, N.M.) and a pair by Sasso. Wright and Walker would take over down the stretch with big kills, leading BMC to an easy 25-17 win, tying it at 2 sets each.
The final set would go to MNU as they would hit an 8-3 run and finish off the match on a kill by Cassidy Crist.
Sasso would finish with a double-double also for BMC, notching 14 kills and 13 digs, while Anna Lucas also had a double-double with 39 assists and 10 digs, while also slamming four aces. Jaiyah Jackson (SO/Alexander, Ark.) provided 31 digs on defense and Kora Wilson (FR/Marion, Ark.) had 17, while Wright claimed 12 kills. Skyler Benson was also stellar on defense with eight assisted blocks and added three straight aces.
"I couldn't be any happier for this team," BMCU head coach Reid Gann said. "They played their hearts out tonight. It hurts to know we were one set away from Iowa, but we just proved we belong among the best in the nation. Again, I'm so proud of our ladies and especially these seniors who have devoted themselves to getting here and being winners. It has been a special season."
BMCU finishes the season 34-3 with SSAC regular season and tournament titles, making them one of the top Topper teams in modern history.
