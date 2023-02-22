A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Zoey Wright was the leading scorer for West Union with 17 points in the loss to Biggersville.
Sports Editor
Ella Kate Taylor takes the ball to the paint for West Union against Biggersville on Wednesday.
FULTON - West Union faced a daunting task going into Wednesday's game with Biggersville and the Lady Lions showed their strength with a solid 69-37 win.
Biggersville used a one-sided second quarter to run out to a big lead by the half as they scored 15 points while holding the Lady Eagles to three for a 33-12 advantage.
West Union had kept it relatively close in the opening period as they trailed 18-9.
Zoey Wright scored the bulk of the points in the half as she scored eight.
Biggersville kept pouring it on in the third quarter as they took a 16-10 scoring advantage to extend their lead to 49-22.
Wright hit for seven points in the final period to lead the Lady Eagles, but when the buzzer sounded, Biggersville advanced to the semifinals with a 69-37 decision.
Biggersville's offense was paced by Leileigh Moody's 16 points while Asia Stafford added 14. Hannah Seago scored nine and Aaliyah Moody finished with eight.
Wright was the top scored for West Union with 17 points. Ella Kate Taylor ended the afternoon with nine.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
