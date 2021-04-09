ENTERPRISE - Emma Callicutt only got in three innings of work, but the West Union hurler made the most of it as she tossed a no-hitter in the 16-0 triumph over Hickory Flat on Thursday.
Callicutt faced 10 batters, allowing no runs, no hits, HBP, BB and five strikeouts in her abbreviated outing.
"My curve worked really good and the screw (screwball) was breaking pretty well," Callicutt said. "Going into the game, really I was going to try to throw away a lot because that's just where most batter's weaknesses are."
Eden Conlee and Annie Orman provided some muscle at the plate as Conlee went 2 for 2 with a double, four RBI and three runs scored. Orman went 1 for 1 in her only official plate appearance with a massive 2-run homer over the fence in left-center. She also scored three times on the day.
The Lady Eagles put the outcome to rest in the bottom of the first as they sent 15 batters to the plate, scoring 12 runs.
Mackenzie Morris had the big hit of the frame with her 2-run double. Ella Kate Taylor, Claire Douell and Conlee each had 2-RBI singles in the first.
West Union also had two runs that scored off bases-loaded walks, another scored on an error and yet another run scored off a fielder's choice off the bat of Callicutt.
Douell made a huge play in the top of the inning as she cut down the runner trying to steal second after Hickory Flat got one on with one out on a HBP.
Callicutt sat the side down in order in the second, registering two strikeouts.
Sophie Hooker led off the West Union second and was hit by pitch. Sadie Cobb came up two batters later and reached on an error.
This set the stage for Conlee, who drove a pitch into the outfield for a 2-RBI double to extend the lead to 14-0.
Orman was the next batter up and she deposited her 2-run homer well over the fence in center to reach the 16-0 final.
West Union will have a huge contest next week at Myrtle in 3-1A play. The Lady Hawks defeated the Lady Eagles earlier in the week to take the first game of the series. Callicutt emphasized the need for plate production plus solid defense when the rivals meet again.
"We just gotta keep hitting the ball, we hit really well tonight and if we keep that up, we do exceptionally well on the field," she said.
"I think if we hit the ball as well as we did tonight and do better on defense then we'll have a close game with Myrtle. Hopefully, we can pull it out in the end."