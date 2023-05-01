ENTERPRISE - West Union got out to an early 5-0 lead in the bottom of the second and held on to win 5-4 against Vardaman Friday night at home in the second round of the 1A fastpitch playoffs.
Addison Collum led the Lady Eagles on the mound striking out 7 allowing only 6 hits, 2 walks, 4 runs, and one homerun. She faced 32 batters throwing 118 total pitches with 81 strikes.
West Union got on the board in the bottom of the second when Zoey Wright hit a fly ball to right and made it to second on an error allowing the runner from third to cross the plate. The Lady Eagles plated four more runs in the inning and took the lead 5-0.
Vardaman started swinging the bats in the top of the third but was unable to capitalize on the effort until the fourth. With bases loaded, the Lady Rams plated two runs on walks. At the end of four, West Union held on to the lead 5-2.
The Lady Rams mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh with a 2-run homerun from Kendrailia Nash but were not able to get any closer. The Lady Eagles held on for the 5-4 win.
At the plate, the Lady Eagles were led by Lucy Jumper and Kelsey Coffey. Jumper’s four trips to the plate resulting in 2 hits, 2 RBIs, and one run. Coffey had 4 at-bats with 2 hits and one RBI.
Amry Logan pitched six innings for the Lady Rams facing 29 batters and throwing 96 pitches with 62 strikes. She allowed 7 hits and 5 runs with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.
West Union 3, Vardaman 0
Addison Collum threw a five hit shutout as West Union defeated Vardaman 3-0 in game two. The Lady Eagles swept the series with the Lady Rams.
Collum recorded four strikeouts with throwing 84 pitches with 58 hitting the zone for strikes.
Mollie Reaves was the lone Lady Eagle with multiple hits with two.
West Union will now move on to face Hickory Flat in the third round of 1A softball playoffs.
