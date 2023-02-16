Jon Grey Morrison and Cole Willard combined for 42 of West Union’s 74 point to hold off Okolona in the first round of the 1A Boys Basketball play-offs Tuesday night at home, 74-61.
The Eagles got out to an early lead outscoring Okolona in the first four minutes of the first period 11-2. The Chieftains made some adjustments and some key shots to pull to within 5 before West Union went on a scoring run taking a 10-point lead at the end of the quarter, 22-12.
Chieftains Randle and Blanchard hit back-to-back three-point shots to help Okolona get off to a good start in the second, but their momentum was cut short by foul trouble which sent the Eagles to the free throw line four times in the period. West Union took advantage and went 7 for 8 from the free throw line.
Late in the second, Ben Carter ran the length of the floor driving in for a 2-point shot solidifying the Eagle lead going in to the half, 35-28.
Morrisson was the star of the show in the third with 13 points and numerous rebounds. With his help, West Union scored 27 points in the period effectively shutting down the Chieftains and increasing their lead 62-41.
The Eagles got off to a slow start in the fourth only scoring 12 points in the period, but it was enough for them to take the win, 74-61 and increase their overall record to 24-5.
High scorers for West Union were Jon Grey Morrison with 22 and Cole Willard with 20. For Okolona, Fred Randle had 14 and Jahem Blanchard had 13.
West Union will host Blue Mountain for the second round Saturday, February 18 at home. Tip off is at 6:00 pm.