BOONEVILLE - West Union fell to the Ripley Tigers in Friday's contest in Booneville by a 10-0 final.
West Union batted first and threatened with one out as Dylan Gates singled and Greer Manning walked to put runners at first and second with one away. However, a strikeout and popup to third ended the frame without further damage.
Ripley batted around in the first as they took advantage of three walks and two hit batters to score four runs. The 4-0 score would hold up for the first three innings.
The Eagles again threatened in the fourth inning, this time with two outs, as JQ Brewer walked and John Grey Morrison reached on an error to put runners at first and second. However, a called third strike ended the Eagle fourth with no runs scoring.
The Tigers scored three runs in the bottom of the inning off two hits and two walks to take a 7-0 lead.
Ripley added two runs in the fifth and the game winner in the sixth for the 10-0 win.
West Union 11, Kossuth 1
West Union roughed up Kossuth earlier on Friday with an 11-1 decision at Harold T. White Field.
Cole Morris Willard threw a five-hitter and struck out two to earn the win for the Eagles. Willard was able to get ahead in the count against the Kossuth batters as he threw 20 first strike pitches to 28 batters. He only needed an economy number of 83 pitches to earn the complete game win. Willard did not issue any walks in the contest.
West Union scored two runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 4-0 lead. Kossuth scored their lone run in the bottom of the fourth.
The Eagles exploded for five runs in the sixth inning and added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh for the 11-1 final outcome.
Manning led the Eagles at the plate with two hits and three RBI. Gates and Brewer had two hits and two RBI to support the cause. Mack Wallis had one hit with two RBI.