Jake Foreman did not score in the 5-County Eighth Grade Basketball Championships boys' championship game at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville on Thursday, February 2.
However, West Union's big man did as he was told, listened to veteran Eagle head coach Mike Willard and became a force in the fourth quarter.
After Foreman picked up his fourth foul with under a minute to play in the third quarter, Willard told Foreman, "Keep your head up. I'm going to need you in the fourth."
Foreman did as he was told and helped to lead the Eagles to an upset of perennial power Booneville in the championship game 52-49.
Foreman did not pick up his fifth foul in the contest while coming up with a pair of powerful picks for the Eagles, dominating on the boards and then altered two Blue Devil shots in the final four seconds as Booneville looked to complete a comeback.
With the win, Willard's Eagles found a way to do what most teams could not during the eighth-grade basketball season…slow down the Booneville offense.
Booneville came into the 5-County championship game averaging 63 points per game in its two games inside the Bonner Arnold Coliseum and a winning margin of 39.5 points per outing.
West Union kept that offense in check and limited Booneville to just 13 first-half points while building an eight-point lead late in the third.
West Union took an eight-point advantage with 3.5 seconds left in the third quarter when Jackson Herod converted on an old-fashioned, three-point play.
During West Union's run in the third, the Eagles held the Blue Devils to just one field goal in the final 3:11 of the frame.
West Union's lead was short-lived as Booneville's Meechie Scruggs converted a three-point play 21 seconds into the final frame and cut the lead to a possession.
However, West Union kept its advantage until midway through the final six minutes.
Booneville's Erik Daniel Dukes gave the Blue Devils their only contest lead when the big man swished a three-pointer from the left corner with 3:06 remaining in the game.
After West Union pushed the lead back to three with a layup by Gresham Melton and a freebie from Carson Conlee, Dukes tied the game at 45-all with 1:29 showing.
That would be as close as the Blue Devils would get.
Conlee turned up the defensive pressure and came away with a layup and a steal that set up a Herod bucket with under 47 seconds left.
Herod made the back end of an intentional foul, and Conlee put the Eagles up six with 26.4 to play.
Booneville mounted its comeback with Caden Ruth knocking down a layup, but Foreman and fellow Eagle big man Jack Rutherford would dominate the inside in the final moments.
Rutherford gave the Eagles a five-point lead with 13.4 showing, and Foreman stepped up in the lane to alter two shots in the final four seconds to seal the win for West Union.
Conlee led all scorers with 23, Rutherford checked in with 11, and Herod had 10 for the Eagles. Melton tallied six. Wyatt Swearingen and Walker Conlee both knocked down free throws in the win.
After hitting the game-winner in the 2023 Mississippi High School Activities Association (MHSAA) Middle School Basketball Invitational state championship on Saturday in Scooba, Caden Ruth led the Blue Devils with 21. Dukes finished with 14, while T.J. Nunn and Scruggs each had four apiece for the Blue Devils. J.J. Simmons and Qua Bell had two each for Booneville on the night.
