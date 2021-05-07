PINE GROVE – Many watching Friday’s baseball playoff between Pine Grove and West Union thought “tie game” when the Panthers’ Gunner Kirkman slapped a shot between third and short.
Eagles shortstop Greer Manning thought “game over.”
Manning stabbed Kirkman’s rocket – with runners at second and third on the run – then turned around to fire the ball to first for the game’s final out in West Union’s 5-3 victory in the Game 1 of their Class 1A second-round series.
“It was hit pretty deep. I had to get around it and back-hand it … and just made it happen,” Manning said.
Game 2 is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at West Union (17-11). A Game 3, if necessary, would be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Pine Grove (20-7).
“When the ball left the bat I thought it was a tie ballgame,” West Union coach Ashley Russell said of Manning’s play. “He got there, but I didn’t think there was any way he’d throw him out. He made a heckuva play. That’s a game-defining play. That’s a kid stepping up in a big situation.”
Manning, a freshman, had pitched the six previous innings. He went in to play shortstop with two outs in the seventh inning when regular shortstop Cole Willard came on in relief of reliever Dylan Gates on the mound.
Manning scattered five hits, including a two-run homer to Pine Grove’s D.J. Smith in the sixth. He recorded five strikeouts, walked three and hit one batter. He never faced more than five batters in an inning.
“Greer’s done really well on the mound. He has not pitched much,” Russell said. “He really worked hard in the offseason to be a good pitcher. I thought this was his best outing. He was really efficient throwing to contact and we made plays for him.”
The Eagles took a 1-0 lead in the first on an RBI double by Jon Grey Morrison off hard-throwing Pine Grove starter Cason Jones. The right-hander recorded 10 strikeouts, but had control issues. He walked six and hit four batters.
West Union took a 3-1 lead in the fifth, scoring on a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch. A sacrifice fly by Morrison and an RBI single by Manning gave the Eagles their 5-3 lead in the sixth.
Manning’s single and Morrison’s double were the Eagles’ lone hits.