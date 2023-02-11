A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The West Union Eagles are the Division 2-1A boys tournament champions after their 57-53 over Ingomar on Friday at Smithville.
Sports Editor
West Union held off a second half comeback attempt by Ingomar and claimed the 2-1A tournament in boys action with their 57-53 win on Friday at Smithville.
West Union was able to hang on to win despite the fact that Ingomar held a 36-33 second half scoring advantage by the Falcons.
The teams went to half with the Eagles up by a 24-17 score after they took the early 14-6 after a quarter.
Ingomar got the pendulum of momentum to swing their was in the third quarter as they hit for 19 points while holding the Eagles to 13 to close within one at 37-36.
The Eagles were able to get the upper hand in scoring during the fourth quarter with their 20-17 advantage.
West Union went 8 of 11 from the free throw stripe to help salt away the win.
Cole Willard of West Union led all scorers with 19 points.
Trey Haynes and Daniel Conlee each hit for nine points while Greer Manning and Jon Grey Morrisson both scored eight.
Jack Denton was high man for Ingomar with 18 points and Joseph Petty finished with 15 points.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.