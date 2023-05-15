Biggersville got to meet the West Union M&M connection as Greer Manning and Grant Martin double teamed the Lions and led their team to the 9-2 win to even their series at 1-1.
Manning homered and doubled at the plate while Martin handcuffed the Lions with his four-hitter on the mound. The duo also worked as battery mates as Manning caught Martin in the complete game win.
West Union was holding a 5-2 lead in the top of the sixth when Manning squared up a pitch and blasted it over the fence in center for a grand slam that sucked the life out of any comeback hopes for Biggersville.
Martin scattered the four hits and two runs allowed with two walks while striking out six. He threw 116 pitches with 75 going for strikes.
Other Eagles made big contributions as well, Benton Burks helped the Eagles establish the lead early with his solo home run for the 1-0 lead in the second.
Cole Willard drove in two runs in the fourth inning with his single and Martin was hit by pitch to lead off the inning and was pushed across the plate on a bases-loaded HBP to Mack Wallis that broke a 1-1 tie.
West Union totaled seven hits on the night and took advantage of two Lion errors.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.