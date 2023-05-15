Grant Martin

Grant Martin threw a four-hitter in his complete game win over Biggersville on Friday by a 9-2 final.

Biggersville got to meet the West Union M&M connection as Greer Manning and Grant Martin double teamed the Lions and led their team to the 9-2 win to even their series at 1-1. 

