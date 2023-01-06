West Union boys

The West Union Eagles won the MHSAA Class 1A Boys State Cross Country Championship with their team total of 52 points which was 16 points ahead of second place TCPS.

 Photo by Amy Willard

West Union won the boys championship, ending Tupelo Christian's six-year run. The Eagles finished with a team score of 52 to 68 for TCPS.

