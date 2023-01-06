West Union won the boys championship, ending Tupelo Christian's six-year run. The Eagles finished with a team score of 52 to 68 for TCPS.
“The key today is that we ran together as a team,” said West Union coach Callie Bowles. “They came together as a team and they put in the effort.”
Chandler Ray of Falkner was the individual winner in 17:26.2. For West Union, Brodie Moore was second with his time of 18:09.6, Joe Quay Willard eighth, Jonathan Douglas 12th, Aiden James 14th and Adam Galloway 16th.
Four Eagles were rewarded for their efforts as they made the all-state team which is comprised of the top 14 runners and those runners were Moore, Willard, Douglas and James.
Bounds Simmons was Tupelo Christian's top runner in third.
French Camp repeated as girls winner with 32 to 52 over Tremont, with 54 for third-place Tupelo Christian. French Camp sophomore Lucy Littlejohn was the individual winner for the second year in a row in 21:44.9.
New Albany places fifth in 4A
New Albany boys had a good day on the Choctaw Trails course as they placed fifth in 4A. The Bulldogs had a team total of 114 points.
Corinth won the event with 37 points and Pontotoc was second at 82.
Two Bulldogs made the all-state cross country team, Dawson Boyd placed eighth with a time of 17:43.67 and Aiden Patterson was 12th in 18:08.51.
