Eagles win West Union tournament

Nov 15, 2021

The West Union Eagles are the 2021 West Union Tournament Champions with their 74-63 win over the Blue Mountain Cougars.

West Union took the initiative in the first half to grab the lead and used it to win their West Union Tournament by a 74-63 final over Blue Mountain on Friday.

Cole Morris Willard was a man on a mission in the first quarter as he poured in 11 of the 22 points scored by the Eagles to establish the early 22-17 lead after a period. Greer Manning picked up the slack in the second quarter as he accounted for 8 of the 17 West Union points to send the teams to send the teams to intermission with West Union up 39-30.

Coach J.C. Hayles' Eagles came out strong in the third quarter as they outscored the Cougars 19-12 to get a more comfortable lead of 58-42. Blue Mountain was able to score more points in the final period, but the 16-point advantage was too much to overcome and West Union hoisted the hardware at mid-court following their 74-63 win.

Morris was high man for the Eagles with 20 points. Manning was next man up in points with 14 while Daniel Conlee chipped in 11 included three 3-pointers. Blue Mountain's Jaden Hall led all scorers with 33 points while teammate Keshun Tyler hit for 17 points.

Blue Mountain 38, West Union 37

West Union breezed out to an early lead, but Blue Mountain fought back with a huge fourth quarter to win the girls championship game 38-37.

West Union held a 13-4 lead after a period as Zoey Wright scored seven points including two 3-pointers while Crissa Goodwin added four points.

However, Blue Mountain kept whittling away at the Lady Eagle lead and won it on the strength of a 16-10 final quarter scoring advantage.

Saniyah Cook led Blue Mountain back to the win as she poured in 10 points in the fourth quarter. Cook finished her night's work with 18 points. West Union had a trio of players with eight points - Wright, Goodwin and Anna Carwyle. Emma Callicutt hit for six points.