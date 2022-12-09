ASHLAND • Ashland head coach Michael Cathey had two words to describe the West Union team he had just faced on Thursday night:
“Jackson bound.”
While it’s still a lot of time between now and March, the Eagles certainly looked the part of a Class 1A contender, dismantling the Blue Devils 81-47 to run their record to 9-0 in the early portion of the season.
West Union simply had its way from the start, opening up a 13-point lead at one point in the first quarter. Ashland’s Quintavius Cotton buried a 3-pointer to make the score 16-6 heading to the second.
“We tried to match up. We played a press, we zoned some, we did everything a coach can do scheme-wise, but they’re a good team,” said Cathey. “I told their coach they’ll probably make it to Jackson if everybody stays together.”
The scoring onslaught continued for the Eagles, who put five players in double figures: Cole Morris Willard led with 20, Jon Grey Morrisson with 17, Sawyer Youngblood 15, Greer Manning 13 and Trey Haynes 10.
Youngblood was a spark plug off the bench in the second quarter for the Eagles. The sophomore guard hit the team’s only two 3-pointers of the first half and scored 10 points in the period to lift West Union to a 40-25 lead at the break.
Ashland (0-3) got as close as 12 midway through the third period, but West Union pulled away with an 11-2 run for a 57-36 lead under the three-minute mark.
A huge factor in the lopsided decision was turnovers. Ashland coughed up the ball 31 times as West Union protected its possessions much better with only 13 turnovers.
While displeased with the number of mistakes, Cathey said his team needed to experience the defensive pressure that West Union places on a team to get ready for a tough upcoming division stretch.
“We needed that. Our guards needed the pressure and hopefully games like this will get us ready for district because Byers is going to do the same thing,” Cathey said.
The Blue Devils put four players in double figures of their own. As a team, Ashland shot 20 of 58 (34.5%) and was 4 of 12 (33.3%) from 3-point range, led by Cotton’s 3 of 7 effort from beyond the arc for 11 points. Latrell Peterson had a team-high 12 points and 11 rebounds. Lavarious Nunnally and Brendan Gorman each added 10 points apiece.
