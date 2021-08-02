There’s a new coach with an energized attitude coming this season to the West Union volleyball program.
Jamie Hayles, who coached Hickory Flat into the MHSAA state finals in 2020, comes into the third-year Union County program with a two-year track record of success.
“Everything I’ve learned from those (Hickory Flat) girls and being around that culture, I’m hoping to bring over to West Union and be successful,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed the transition. There’s potential here. The girls want to be here. They want to put in that work. They’re excited. They have smiles on their faces. They want to know what can they do to get better. The athleticism is here, the work ethic is here. Now we’ve just got to put the pieces of the puzzle together.”
Hayles is the wife of West Union girls and boys basketball coach J.C. Hayles. She takes over for former coach Lisa Bogue, who directed the volleyball team its first two seasons.
The new coach has a basketball background, having played guard/power forward for Belmont, Northeast Mississippi Community College and Blue Mountain College. “Even though I have a basketball background, volleyball is what I’m sticking with,” Hayles said, then smiled.
Senior sisters Anna and Emma Carwyle are excited to see what having a new coach brings to the program.
“Coach Hayles has been very encouraging to everybody in the gym,” Emma Carwyle said. “I’m excited for our senior year.”
Anna Carwyle added, “We’ve learned a lot from Coach Hayles so far. It’s been good for all of us. She’s going to help us win games.”
The Lady Eagles have an experienced team returning. Emma Carwyle plays outside and Anna Carwyle is a middle blocker/outside hitter. Sophomore Laina Corder is back at outside hitter/middle blocker.
A newcomer this season is senior Emma Callicutt, who will play outside hitter. She joins other returnees in setter Kylee Ann Jumper, outside hitter Josie Baird, defensive specialist Shelby Powell, defensive specialist/outside hitter Zoey Wright, middle blocker Cailin Walls and defensive specialist Sydney Sanders.
“We’re practicing, trying to figure each other out,” Hayles said. "They’re some hard workers. I’m trying to figure out positions, who fits well where. Who’s willing to put in the work. We’ve done all these different types of drills and we’ve started narrowing it down to see who fits where.
“… A strength is they’re gritty and aggressive. I don’t really have to ask them to bring the energy,” Hayles continued. “They’re all over the place. They’re eager the learn. They’re thirsting for that knowledge right now.”
West Union plays in Division 2-1A with county rival Ingomar and Biggersville.