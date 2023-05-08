HICKORY FLAT - West Union Lady Eagles are North Half bound after taking 2 of 3 against Hickory Flat in game 3 of the series Saturday, 6-3.
West Union got things started early putting two runs on the board in the first and getting three quick outs in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the third, Lucy Jumper hit a grounder down the third base line for a single. Mollie Reeves brought her in with a hard-hit ball that got past second to increase the Lady Eagle lead, 3-0. Hickory Flat answered when Chasity Davis got to base one a walk and Morgan Green hit a ball past first to drive in the run, 3-1.
The Lady Rebels continued to rally back in the bottom of the fourth and added another run with a hit by Anna Rose Work to drive Mackenzie Garner in from third. At the end of four, West Union held on to the lead, 3-2.
West Union added a run in the top of the fifth, and Hickory Flat added one in the bottom of the sixth.
The Lady Eagles solidified their lead in the top of the seventh with a hit to left by Reeves to drive a run in from first followed by a Parker Gates’ single to bring in a run from second, 6-3.
Pitcher Addison Collum and the Lady Eagle infield came in clutch in the bottom of the seventh with a fly ball to second and a grounder to second for an out on first, backed up by a pop-up to pitcher.
On the mound, Collum faced 29 batters throwing 104 pitches with 66 strikes. She allowed 8 hits resulting in 3 runs, with 4 walks and 3 strikeouts.
The Lady Eagles were led at the plate by Lucy Jumper and Mollie Reeves. Jumper went 3 for 4 with a triple and two singles and crossed the plate 3 times. Reeves went to the plate three times for 3 hits, 3 RBIs and a walk crossing the plate twice.
First year head coach Jake McDonald was proud of how the team held their resolve when Hickory Flat kept edging back, “We are a young team, but they kept believing in themselves. I wanted them to go for it and keep the momentum going. This was a tough environment. They trusted the process and it is working. I am proud of them.”
West Union took the series and will move on to North Half next week.
