West Union sent 12 batters to the plate in a 6-run fifth inning and came away with an 8-2 Division 3-1A win over Hickory Flat on Monday.
Eden Conlee got things rolling with a leadoff double and the next batter up, Annie Orman, smacked a home run to start the Lady Eagles circling the bases.
Claire Douell followed with a single, took second on a passed ball and later scored on a Mackenzie Morris RBI single.
Josie Baird's RBI single later drove in Morris for the fourth run of the inning for the Lady Eagles.
Ella Kate Taylor would reach on a fielders choice and later score on a passed ball to extend the lead and Sophie Hooker reached on an error and scored on a bases-loaded walk for the final run as the Lady Eagles went up 8-1.
Hickory Flat would add a run in the sixth and the game ended with an 8-2 final.
West Union had scored their first two runs in the first inning as leadoff batter Emma Callicutt walked and would score the game's first run on a passed ball.
Morris had a RBI single that drove in Douell, who had earlier walked to reach and give the Lady Eagles the 2-0 lead after half an inning of play.
Callicutt was the winning pitcher, tossing seven complete innings of work while allowing two runs on two hits with five walks. She struck out 11 Lady Rebels on the day.
Morris led the Lady Eagles at the plate, going 3 for 3 with 2 RBI. Orman led in RBI with three, including her home run which was her lone hit. Baird had the remaining RBI for West Union.