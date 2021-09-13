ENTERPRISE - The West Union Eagles did not have the return to action they envisioned on Tuesday as they fell to the Biggersville Lions 3-0 in straight sets.
Tuesday marked the first game action for the Eagles since West Union went virtual for two weeks in grades 9-12 due to high COVID-19 transmissions rates.
First-year head coach Jamie Hayles talked postgame about the adjustment to returning from such a hiatus.
“Having been out the last two weeks… it was a struggle. We went out at a bad time, and it hurt us against a team like Biggersville,” said Hayles.
The Lions took the opening set by a score of 25-14. This set was highlighted by a 9-7 start for the Eagles that was followed by an 11-0 Lions run.
West Union never found their footing in the second set as Biggersville never trailed in the set with a second-straight 25-14 win.
The Eagles battled hard in the third set to extend the match, including taking a 12-11 lead midway through. However, the Lions finished from that point on an 14-5 run to win the set 25-17 and sweep the match.
Coach Hayles talked after the match about trying to get the team back in a rhythm for upcoming matchups.
“We talked about the things we need to work on, and we’re gonna fix them,” said Hayles.
With the loss on Tuesday and in a Thursday rematch with Biggersville, West Union fell to 3-5 overall and 0-2 in division.
The Eagles are back in action on Tuesday at home against county rival Ingomar.