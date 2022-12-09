ASHLAND • A tightly contested first quarter quickly unraveled for Ashland on Thursday night.
The Lady Blue Devils showed fight against West Union, allowing just two baskets in the opening quarter, but the floodgates opened for the Lady Eagles over the next three quarters to sail away with a 54-23 win in a non-division Class 1A matchup.
Ashland’s zone defense worked in the first, thanks in large part to missed shots from West Union (7-2) and fresh legs for the Lady Blue Devils (0-3).
West Union’s Laina Corder had an offensive rebound putback and Crissa Goodwin split a pair of free throws for a 3-0 lead at the 2:09 mark of the first. Ashland’s Destiny Stewart got her team on the board with a jumper on the next possession, but Corder closed the period with a basket plus the foul for a 6-2 lead entering the second.
From there, West Union’s offense started to click as the shots – particularly from deep – began to fall. Ella Kate Taylor buried a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run to begin the second. Zoey Wright had a pair of treys as the Lady Eagles outscored Ashland 15-9 in the period, with all nine points coming from Morgan Crutcher to keep it a 21-11 deficit at the break.
“We’re just real limited right now,” said Ashland head coach Michael Cathey. “We only play six (girls), and overall, every quarter, it just breaks down. We’ve just got to find some more girls. Overall, we played well in the first half.”
West Union went on a 29-2 run in over 11 minutes of game time between the third and fourth quarter to close out the win.
The Lady Eagles were strong on the defensive end, forcing the Lady Blue Devils into 21 turnovers and shot just 11 of 48 (22.9%) from the field, including a 0 of 12 effort from 3-point range.
“That run-and-jump they do sped us up, and they capitalized off the turnovers, which was a big deal for us to try and stay in the game,” said Cathey.
West Union committed 15 turnovers of its own, but shot 20 of 60 (33.3%) from the floor, and was 5 of 19 (26.3%) from deep. Corder led with 13 points and added eight rebounds. Taylor followed her with 12 points, while Goodwin pitched in 11.
