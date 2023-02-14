ENTERPRISE - Junior Guard Crissa Goodwin led West Union to victory over Vardaman in the first round of the 1A basketball playoffs Monday night at home, 55-38. Goodwin was on fire scoring 23 points and going 13 for 19 from the free throw line.
ENTERPRISE - Junior Guard Crissa Goodwin led West Union to victory over Vardaman in the first round of the 1A basketball playoffs Monday night at home, 55-38. Goodwin was on fire scoring 23 points and going 13 for 19 from the free throw line.
Both teams struggled to get into a groove in the first quarter which kept the score low. West Union held Vardaman to just two points and led 8-2 at the end of the period.
West Union got the ball to start the second. A jump ball call turned it over and a foul sent Jassica Dakkar to the line. Dakkar didn’t hit the mark from the line but got the rebound and put it up for two.
Zoey Wright took the ball the length of the floor and got fouled on the attempt. This set off a series of fouls by the Lady Rams that sent Wright and Goodwin to the line. They combined for 5 out of 6 to increase the Lady Eagle lead, 13-4.
Vardaman whittled away at the West Union lead but were not able to get closer than 5 before the Lady Eagles went on a scoring run. At the half, West Union led 23-12.
Wright started the scoring with a big three at the beginning of the third. The Lady Eagles held the Lady Rams to just four points in the third extending their lead 40-16 and they did not slack up.
Vardaman got 10 fouls early in the fourth and sent West Union to the foul line 12 times in the period. Laina Corder, Ella Kate Taylor, Hope Herod and Goodwin combined for 13 out of 24 from the line helping the Lady Eagles seal the deal and take the win, 55-38.
Crissa Goodwin was the high scorer for West Union with 23 followed by Laina Corder with 8 and Zoey Wright with 7.
For Vardaman, Amy Logan and Kamli Jones both had 11.
West Union advances to the second round Friday at 6:00 at Blue Mountain.
