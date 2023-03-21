Zoey Wright

Zoey Wright frames the pitch from Lady Eagle pitcher Addison Collum during Monday's doubleheader with Thrasher.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

ENTERPRISE - The West Union Lady Eagles performed a double blanking of Thrasher as they posted back-to-back shutout wins of 15-0 and 17-0 on Monday at home.

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you