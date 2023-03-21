ENTERPRISE - The West Union Lady Eagles performed a double blanking of Thrasher as they posted back-to-back shutout wins of 15-0 and 17-0 on Monday at home.
The Lady Eagles improved to 9-3 on the year with the wins.
West Union 15, Thrasher 0
Addison Collum tossed a no-hitter over three innings as she allowed one ball to be put in play, a come-backer to the mound for the third out in the first inning.
Other than that, Collum was untouchable as she struck out the remaining eight would-be batters in her economy outing. She only needed 38 pitches for her day with 27 hitting the strike zone against nine batters.
"She's been real consistent all year, throwing really good," West Union coach Jake McDonald said. "I just told her to go in this game and work on some stuff that she needs to improve. I'm very proud of her."
West Union sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning and scored five runs to take the early lead.
Lucy Jumper led off with an infield single and the second batter, Kelsey Coffey, was hit by pitch. Mollie Reaves drove in Jumper with her RBI sac fly for the first run.
Jumper would later score on a passed ball to raise the score to 2-0.
Collum and Sadie Cobb drew back-to-back walks to put two on board for Braley Martin.
Martin crushed a pitch for the 2-RBI double to score courtesy runner Crissa Goodwin and Cobb for the 4-0 lead.
Martin later scampered in from third on a wild pitch for the 5-0 advantage after an inning.
West Union filled the base paths with runners during the second inning as 14 batters came up and hung 10 runs on the scoreboard for a 15-0 lead.
Jumper added her second hit of the game during the frame while Martin also picked up her second hit along with her third and fourth RBI.
McDonald was pleased with the win, but wants her Lady Eagles to keep the focus and dedication to improve with every game, but he likes what he is seeing with his youthful team.
"We're still not there yet, but man, we are working hard at it and it shows there at the plate, I just want the girls to keep buying in," McDonald said.
West Union 17, Thrasher 0
West Union woke up the bats in the second game of Monday's doubleheader with Thrasher as they pounded out 11 hits for the 17-0 win.
Addison Collum and Sadie Cobb combined for the no-hitter over three innings as they struck out six of the nine batters they faced.
Collum was 2 for 3 at the plate with two RBI and Lucy Jumper went 2 for 2 with a RBI to set the pace for the Lady Eagle hitters.
Parker Gates hit a 2-run homer in the first inning for the biggest blast of the day for the Lady Eagles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.