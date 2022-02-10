INGOMAR - West Union shut down the TCPS offense in the second half and won their semifinal 44-27 in the 2-1A tournament.

Emma Callicutt and Laina Corder paced the Lady Eagles in scoring with eight and six points for the second half as the Lady Eagles outscored TCPS 21-13 over the final 16 minutes of play.

Corder got the West Union offense started in the first quarter as she scored the first five points of the contest as the Lady Eagles ran out to an early 11-4 lead.

West Union stretched their advantage during the second period behind Zoey Wright’s seven points as the teams went to half with the Lady Eagles up 23-14.

Corder was the leading scorer for West Union with 13 points. Callicutt was also in double figures with 12 points.

Wright scored seven points and Anna Carwyle hit for six points.

Millie Speed paced TCPS with 10 points and Jasmine Steinman finished with 7 points.

West Union will advance to Friday’s championship game to face Ingomar at 7:00 while TCPS will play at 4:00 in the consolation game against Smithville.

