Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Ella Kate Taylor drives into the paint against Lindsay Jo Speed of TCPS on Thursday.
Sports Editor
West Union's Crissa Goodwin defends against Jasmine Steinman of TCPS.
INGOMAR - West Union shut down the TCPS offense in the second half and won their semifinal 44-27 in the 2-1A tournament.
Emma Callicutt and Laina Corder paced the Lady Eagles in scoring with eight and six points for the second half as the Lady Eagles outscored TCPS 21-13 over the final 16 minutes of play.
Corder got the West Union offense started in the first quarter as she scored the first five points of the contest as the Lady Eagles ran out to an early 11-4 lead.
West Union stretched their advantage during the second period behind Zoey Wright’s seven points as the teams went to half with the Lady Eagles up 23-14.
Corder was the leading scorer for West Union with 13 points. Callicutt was also in double figures with 12 points.
Wright scored seven points and Anna Carwyle hit for six points.
Millie Speed paced TCPS with 10 points and Jasmine Steinman finished with 7 points.
West Union will advance to Friday’s championship game to face Ingomar at 7:00 while TCPS will play at 4:00 in the consolation game against Smithville.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Generally sunny. High around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: February 10, 2022 @ 11:58 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.