ENTERPRISE - Grant Martin was in the zone on Friday as he threw a complete game no-hitter to lead West Union to the 6-0 win over Vardaman in game one of the 1A baseball playoffs.
Martin was zeroed in on the strike zone as he threw 86 pitches with 55 going for strikes. He struck out seven batters while walking three for his night's work while facing 27 batters.
Martin didn't relegate his big night just to the mound as he went 2 for 4 at the plate to lead his team in the multiple hit department.
Martin singled in the bottom of the first to lead off the initial Eagle at-bat and courtesy runner Sammy Green was later driven in by Greer Manning's RBI groundout for the early 1-0 lead.
The Eagles padded their lead in the fourth as Mack Wallis doubled to left to drive in Manning and CJ Shirley.
Wallis later scored on an error off the bat of Walker Conlee to give West Union a 4-0 lead after four.
The Eagles added two insurance runs in the sixth as Walker singled to drive in Wallis and his brother Carson Conlee doubled to plate him for the 6-0 final.
West Union 7, Vardaman 6 (Game 2)
West Union traveled to Vardaman for game two on Saturday and the Eagles completed the series sweep with a narrow 7-6 win.
Cole Willard and Jon Grey Morrisson combined for a six-hitter on the mound for the win. Willard worked 4.2 innings to start the contest and Morrisson came on in relief to close it out with 2.1 innings.
Morrisson closed the door on any Vardaman comeback hopes by allowing only one hit while striking out six Rams.
The Eagles collected nine hits for the night, but were their own worst enemy in the field, committing six errors.
Greer Manning had a solid night at the plate, going 3 for 4 with RBI.
Morrisson was 2 for 4 as was Willard and CJ Shirley. Willard had two RBIs while Shirley came through with one.
Morrisson and Willard each had a double in the extra base hit category.
West Union will move on to the 1A North State series where they will face the winner of Biggersville/TCPS in game one on Friday.