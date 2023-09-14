A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Melton
Sports Editor
PONTOTOC - Gresham Melton was low man for the West Union Eagles on Tuesday with his 47 as West Union paired up with North Pontotoc in golf.
Grady Bledsoe of North Pontotoc shot a 42 to take medalist and Seth Boland of the Vikings was third with a 47.
Carter Swearingen gave West Union another top five finisher with his 50.
Other scores for the Eagles saw Jack Rutherford shoot 51 for seventh, Luke Conlee also shot 51 for eighth and Ben Carter was ninth with his 52.
Jackson Waddell's 52 landed him in 11th while Cole Willard was 13th with his 53 and Vance Corder shot a 55 for 14th.
North Pontotoc defeated West Union 189 to 199 for the team competition.
