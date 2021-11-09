CLINTON - Brodie Moore of West Union was a man on a mission during Monday's 1A boys meet at the MHSAA State Cross Country Championships as he won first place. Moore covered the course at Choctaw Trails in a time of 17:40.90 which was nearly 20 seconds faster than the second place runner, Elijah Park of TCPS. 

Moore is a sophomore for the Eagles and should return to defend his title for two more years.

Moore also received All-State recognition for his win and was joined by teammates Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard and Adam Galloway for the All-State honors. 

Willard ran a time of 19:25.10 to finish 10th and Galloway was 12th with his time of 19:28.00. 

West Union placed fifth overall in the 1A boys team event with 99 points which was won by TCPS with 45 points. Hickory Flat edged West Union by a point for fourth with their final total of 98 points.

Other West Union runners competing and their times include Max Smithey in 40th place with a time of 22:29.00. Jon Collier Kidd came in 46th with his time of 23:20.80 and Sammy Green was 49th in a time of 23:58.80. 

Carwyle makes All-State in 1A girls

Anna Carwyle was the top runner for West Union girls at Monday's 1A State Championships and was rewarded for her efforts with All-State honors. 

Carwyle made the circuit on the event course in a time of 24:42.40 which was good for 14th place. 

Ella Little just missed the podium with her 15th place time at 25:12.80 while Emma Carwyle was 19th with her time of 25:34.60. 

Seely paces Ingomar runners 

Dalton Seely turned in the top time for Ingomar as he ran a 19:50.20 to earn him 18th place overall. 

Two other Falcons competed on Monday as Logan Potts placed 42nd with a time of 22:41.70 and Aiden Holcomb completed the course in 23:11.80 to finish 44th. 

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus