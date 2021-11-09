West Union had three runners that qualified for the 1A boys All-State team. West Union runners were Brodie Moore (front row - far right), Adam Galloway (second row - third from left and Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard (second row - fifth from left).
West Union was well represented on the All-State team in 1A with four runners. Pictured from left Adam Galloway, Brodie Moore, Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard, Anna Carwyle.
Photo courtesy of Amy Willard
West Union had one runner that made the 1A girls All-State XC team on Monday. Pictured back row - Anna Carwyle (first runner on left).
CLINTON - Brodie Moore of West Union was a man on a mission during Monday's 1A boys meet at the MHSAA State Cross Country Championships as he won first place. Moore covered the course at Choctaw Trails in a time of 17:40.90 which was nearly 20 seconds faster than the second place runner, Elijah Park of TCPS.
Moore is a sophomore for the Eagles and should return to defend his title for two more years.
Moore also received All-State recognition for his win and was joined by teammates Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard and Adam Galloway for the All-State honors.
Willard ran a time of 19:25.10 to finish 10th and Galloway was 12th with his time of 19:28.00.
West Union placed fifth overall in the 1A boys team event with 99 points which was won by TCPS with 45 points. Hickory Flat edged West Union by a point for fourth with their final total of 98 points.
Other West Union runners competing and their times include Max Smithey in 40th place with a time of 22:29.00. Jon Collier Kidd came in 46th with his time of 23:20.80 and Sammy Green was 49th in a time of 23:58.80.
Carwyle makes All-State in 1A girls
Anna Carwyle was the top runner for West Union girls at Monday's 1A State Championships and was rewarded for her efforts with All-State honors.
Carwyle made the circuit on the event course in a time of 24:42.40 which was good for 14th place.
Ella Little just missed the podium with her 15th place time at 25:12.80 while Emma Carwyle was 19th with her time of 25:34.60.
Seely paces Ingomar runners
Dalton Seely turned in the top time for Ingomar as he ran a 19:50.20 to earn him 18th place overall.
Two other Falcons competed on Monday as Logan Potts placed 42nd with a time of 22:41.70 and Aiden Holcomb completed the course in 23:11.80 to finish 44th.