Cole Willard

Cole Willard takes his lead off the bag at first and peers at the pitcher during Tuesday's round one game with Falkner.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

ENTERPRISE - West Union relied on the M and M connection to lead the Eagles to the win over Falkner as Jon Grey Morrisson supplied the pitching and Grant Martin furnished the hitting in the 12-0 shutout win in their series game one. 

