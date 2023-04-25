ENTERPRISE - West Union relied on the M and M connection to lead the Eagles to the win over Falkner as Jon Grey Morrisson supplied the pitching and Grant Martin furnished the hitting in the 12-0 shutout win in their series game one.
Morrisson worked four innings, allowed one hit, walked two and struck out eight. He threw 61 pitches with 39 going for strikes. He sat Falkner down in order by striking out the side in the top of the third.
Martin went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs.
"Jon Grey was good, I thought his breaking ball was better tonight, he's just got to keep getting better, get command of his fastball," West Union coach Ashley Russell said. "I was really pleased with his outing and I thought Benton (Burks) was sharp coming in the fifth inning, it was good to get him out there and get him some work too."
Russell was also pleased with Martin's performance at the plate to lead the Eagles.
"We know that Grant can hit it, Grant's been hot most of the year, but that was his first home run and Grant does have some power in his bat," Russell said. "It was good to see it show up in the game right there."
Martin hit his 2-run homer in the second inning as led off the frame with a single. Martin came up with one out and launched a shot over the fence in the power alley in left to increase the lead to 8-0. He also had two RBI singles.
"Well, I was looking fastball, I got a fastball and I just swung and hit it," Martin said of the home run. "During the first inning, I kinda knew he would throw some off-speed, so I kinda just threw my hands at it and got good barrel (RBI single) and then the other RBI single I got another fastball."
The big inning for West Union came during the first as they sent 10 batters up and scored six runs.
Martin had his RBI single as did Carson Conlee while Greer Manning smacked a RBI double. Two other runs scored on errors and CJ Shirley stole home for another run.
West Union added their final four runs during the third inning as Martin kept his night perfect with his third hit, a RBI single while Morrisson had a RBI groundout.
Cole Willard was hit by a pitch to plate a run and Sammy Green scored on an error.
Shirley was the other West Union player with multiple hits with two.
"I was proud of our guys, they have worked hard this week, they stayed focused and had a good approach to the plate," Russell said. "I thought we did a good job staying in the gaps and not try to do too much. I was really pleased with them."
