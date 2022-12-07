West Union’s basketball team is one big scoring machine this season.
The Eagles were 7-0 heading into Wednesday's game against East Union, thanks in large part to having a plethora of scoring options. They’re averaging 76.4 points per game – 13.5 more than last year – and have had at least four players in double digits in each game.
“I don’t think we have that one person that we know every single night’s going to come out and get us 20 points a game,” coach J.C. Hayles said. “But we do know that we’re going to have four that are going to be able to get double figures, somewhere around 15 points.”
Junior forward Greer Manning is the leading scorer at 16 points per game. Senior forward Daniel Conlee averages 14.5 ppg, while junior guard Cole Morris Willard is at 14 ppg.
And then there’s 6-foot-6 freshman John Grey Morrisson, who is pulling down 14.7 rebounds per game.
“When John Grey Morrisson is playing well for us and rebounding well for us, it takes a lot off of everybody else defensively. They can really get out and get on the fast break and score,” Hayles said.
West Union’s offensive approach is simple: Throw it inside to Conlee, Manning or Morrisson and overwhelm the defenders.
“We’re going to put three guys out on the floor that at some point in time can cause a mismatch on the inside, whether the other team’s in zone or in man,” said Hayles. “We start scoring from the inside, it frees our guards up – Cole Morris Willard and Trey Haynes – to be able to make plays. …
“I know analytics and all that’s a big deal, but toughness in the lane and toughness in the paint still wins games.”
The Eagles’ fast start has seen them notch six double-digit wins, including a 100-70 victory against Myrtle. The one close game was 64-63 against New Albany, marking the first time since 2003 that West Union has beaten its cross-county rival.
With division play starting in less than two weeks, that win was a big confidence booster.
“That’s always typically with us the measuring stick – how can you do against New Albany and what can you do against Ingomar? That was a huge boost for our guys,” Hayles said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.