PINE GROVE – Annie Orman wasn’t ready to see her senior softball season end.
West Union’s shortstop and Ole Miss signee went 5-for-5 with two doubles, one triple two home runs and nine RBIs Tuesday in a Game 2 and Game 3 sweep of Pine Grove in the MHSAA Class 1A state playoff second-round series.
The Lady Eagles lost 7-6 in eight innings Monday at West Union in Game 1. They rebounded on the road for 7-4 and 9-3 victories to advance to the state quarterfinals, where they will play Hamilton in a best-of-three series Friday and Saturday.
“Since we lost that first game I was looking to build my team back up,” Orman said. “We were deflated after that first game, but I knew we could come back. The seniors (Orman, Eden Conlee, Sophie Hooker, Makenzie Morris) wanted to keep it going.”
Orman was just as stellar with her defensive play in the back-to-back wins.
“Annie was phenomenal,” West Union coach Lisa Bogue said. “You knew tonight who the D1 player was. … the plays she made. She showed out.”
Back-to-back RBI doubles by Emma Callicutt and Conlee in the first inning gave the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead in Game 3.
Orman’s two-out grand slam in the second pushed their lead to 5-0. Morris added an RBI double to plate Ella Kate Taylor, who also had doubled, to give West Union a 6-0 advantage.
West Union added a run on an error in the fourth. In the sixth, Orman tripled in a run and Taylor plated a run with ground out.
Callicutt got the pitching win, scattering nine hits and striking out six.
“Emma did a great job in both games,” Bogue said. “I thought Sophie (Hooker) did an amazing job on defense in centerfield. I’m also proud of our bats. They came around at the right time.”
West Union had a combined 19 hits in Game 2 and Game 3.
West Union 7, Pine Grove 4 (Game 2)
The Lady Eagles jumped out to a 4-1 in the first three innings and went up 7-1 in the fourth on a three-run homer by Orman.
Orman doubled in Callicutt in the first inning and later scored from third on a passed ball to give West Union its 2-0 lead. Callicutt opened the game with a double to left.
In the second, Sadie Cobb reached base on a fielder’s choice and later scored on one of Pine Grove’s four errors to give the Lady Eagles a 3-0 lead.
Orman’s homer plated Callicutt, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, and Conlee, who had walked.
Callicutt was solid in the circle, scattering seven hits and striking out four. She struck out Maddee Hall for the game’s final out.