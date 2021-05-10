WESSON - Parker Owen of West Union recently competed at the 1A-2A State Golf Championship at Wolf Hollow Golf Course at Wesson and finished sixth overall.
Raines Walker of St. Joe won the event with a two round total of 145. Chandler Byrd of Wesson was second at 149 and Hickory Flat's Alex Tatum and Dawson Hester of Loyd Stat tied for third at 151.
Owen finished the two day event with 155, having shot rounds of 76 and 79 in less than satisfactory weather conditions.
"The course wasn’t bad, it was pretty wet, especially early the first day," West Union coach Timbo Henderson said. "The wind picked up as storms moved in towards the end of day two, I honestly can’t believe we got it all in."
Henderson shared his thoughts on how Owen handled the conditions and the pressure of playing with a state championship on the line.
He played okay, he seemed real nervous early in the first round, double bogey to start and was 6 over before he settled in, he birdied number 9 and that kind of got him going, he played well after that," Henderson said. "On the second day he played well the first nine but I think he was tired and he kind of lost his focus on the back nine."
Owen will be back for several more years to compete since he is an underclassman with three more years remaining. Henderson spoke of what he sees in the future for Owen and his goal to win a state championship.
"I think he has a chance to win it at some point, he could win it three years in a row if he dedicated himself," Henderson said. "He has the physical abilities to be as good as he wants to be, how successful he is hinges on his commitment level. His putting has to improve along with some mental aspects."