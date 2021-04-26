Parker Owen is the Lone Eagle when it comes to West Union golf as he is the sole member of the team. However, Owen has made the best of his solo trek across local courses as he won medalist honors recently in the 1A-2A district golf tournament.
Coach Timbo Henderson has been there all along with Owen and shared his recent successes on the links.
"He shot a 79 at district and was the medalist," Henderson said of Owen. "He has done pretty well this season, won several matches and finished second or third in all the others. He’s getting longer off the tee which helps out a lot, as long as it’s in the short grass."
Owen's next stop of his solo golf tour will be May 3 and 4 at the MHSAA Class 1A-2A State Golf Championship at Wolf Hollow Golf Course at Wesson.
Since there is a combination of two classes (1A and 2A), there will be in the neighborhood of 57 golfers competing for the top individual golfer spot in the tournament.
Henderson shared his thoughts on what Owen would need to do on the course to come away with a win.
"Next week he will need keep it in the fairway, we’ve never seen this course, but apparently there’s a lot of dog legs, so finding the fairway off the tee will be vital," Henderson said. "He’s going to have to make some putts to win, that’s been his weakness this year, but if he can get it close and have a few to fall I like his chances."