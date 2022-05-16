ENTERPRISE - Dylan Rowsey made excellent use of his bat and arm in the late innings to help Biggersville defeat West Union 10-5 and send the Lions to the Class 1A state baseball championship series.
Biggersville swept the North finals 2-0.
Rowsey blasted a grand slam in the top of the seventh to turn a one-run lead into a commanding 10-5 advantage. He also got the win on the mound as he came on in the fifth inning and tossed three innings of shutout ball while striking out two.
"I was going up there looking for a fastball, he was throwing fastballs and that's what we hit is fastballs, that's our speed right there, so I was looking to do a job for my team," Rowsey said. "I just trust my teammates, they made big plays behind me and it's just all them. We've just got a great team."
Rowsey's homer was set up as the Lions used a walk and error to get two runners aboard. West Union played the percentages and intentionally walked the batter in front of Rowsey to set up a play at any base with two outs.
Rowsey got the pitch he was looking for and deposited it well beyond the fence in left to add the four huge insurance runs.
Biggersville had overcome a big 5-1 lead by West Union after four with a five-run fifth to grab a 6-5 lead.
The Eagles broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third as Jon Grey Morrisson crushed a 2-run homer to give West Union a 3-1 lead. Mack Wallis had tied the game with his RBI single in the second.
West Union padded their lead in the fourth as Carson Conlee singled to drive in CJ Shirley and Morrisson struck again with a RBI single to plate Conlee.
However, that would put a wrap on the Eagle scoring as Rowsey took the mound in the fifth and held them scoreless the rest of the way.
"We got kind of a slow start, our guys didn't come out hitting good, but I'm going to give their pitcher (Cole Willard) credit, his breaking ball was working and he kept us off balance," Biggersville coach Daniel Rowsey said. "Our best attribute is to hit fastballs, and we sit on fastballs and we hit those.
"Brooks Seago, an eighth grader, came through with a big hit to put us up one run and man, when that momentum gets going, it's contagious and it's hard to slow down when our guys get pumped up, they are hard to beat."
West Union coach Ashley Russell praised his youthful team of Eagles who will return all nine starters for 2023 and should be in the playoff hunt again.
"We are really proud of our team, they worked really hard to get here. We asked them to fight today, and I thought they fought and left it all out there, we just didn't get it done," Russell said.