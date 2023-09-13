ENTERPRISE – The opening set of Tuesday’s Region 3-1A volleyball match – a 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-22) West Union loss to Potts Camp – had Lady Eagles coach Jamie Hayles shaking her head.
“When you start off a set and you have four of your first five serves hit the net, it makes a difference,” Hayles said. “Those service errors were huge. Volleyball is a game of errors and we had a ton of them today. It was the determining factor.”
Potts Camp struggled with its service game, too, committing 15 service errors to West Union’s 12.
“It was not a good first (match) in division play,” Hayles said. “You want to start off strong and we didn’t do so hot today.”
West Union (3-12, 0-1) battled an experienced Potts Camp (13-3, 1-0) squad with an extremely young lineup that features three juniors and six eighth graders.
The visiting Lady Cardinals were dominating at times with their powerful front line. Alyssa Clifton, Charlie Holmes and Bennett Carson provided the firepower.
“They’ve got some strong hitters,” Hayles said. “They’ve got a little more experience. They hit the ball well and they cover well. They’re a good team. We’ve got eighth graders out there playing. They’re more seniors and juniors. We’re trying to make it work and figure it out. We’ve got to communicate better.”
West Union’s junior captain, Analyssa Phillips, recorded one kill, six service aces and blocked four shots. An eighth grader, Ava Grace Russell, had 10 service aces and four kills. Eighth graders Lauren and Lindsey Roaten had 10 and eight service aces, respectively.
“Analyssa had some big blocks,” Hayles said. “We look for her to do that. She’s our captain for a reason. She’s our leader.”
West Union started the third set strong. A shot by Russell gave the Lady Eagles a 12-6 lead. Potts Camp rallied strong to tie the score at 22-all on a West Union service error, then won the next three points to end the match.
