HICKORY FLAT - West Union utilized solid pitching performances from their staff along with a handful of big hits with runners in scoring position to sweep Hickory Flat in Division 3-1A baseball on Tuesday.
The teams opted to play a doubleheader due to the high possibility of rain on Thursday which was the scheduled date for game two.
West Union 8, Hickory Flat 1 (Game 2)
Jon Grey Morrisson worked five innings of no-hit ball for the Eagles to help his team to the 8-1 win.
Morrisson allowed one run, no hits, issued no walks while striking out nine Rebel batters. He threw 74 pitches with 50 hitting the strike zone.
Benton Burks came on to close it out during the final two innings and gave up two hits with five strikeouts.
"We pitched it really well and I felt like overall we played better in game two," West Union coach Ashley Russell said. "We were better offensively and had better approaches at the plate and continued to expand the lead inning by inning."
The biggest inning for the Eagles came in the second as they scored three runs to open up a 5-0 lead behind Morrisson's pitching gem.
West Union got four consecutive hits with one out as Jake Foreman, Mack Wallis, Cole Willard and Grant Martin all singled.
Martin drove in two runs with his single while Foreman scored on a wild pitch.
West Union plated two runs in the first as leadoff man, Willard, drew a walk and later scored on Greer Manning's RBI single.
Benton Burks followed that up with his RBI single to stake Morrisson and the Eagles to the early 2-0 left after an inning.
Hickory Flat scored their lone run of the contest in the fourth as DH Noah Carnell was hit by pitch and later scored on Bradford Hopper's sac fly RBI.
However, West Union had an answer as Grant Martin delivered the RBI single for the 6-1 lead.
West Union added two insurance runs in the sixth as Willard produced the sac fly RBI and Martin scored on an error for the 8-1 verdict.
Martin was the star at the plate as he went 3 for 4 with four RBI. Manning was 2 for 4 with a RBI and Foreman was 2 for 3 in the multiple hits department.
West Union 9, Hickory Flat 0 (Game 1)
Grant Martin and Greer Manning worked as a tag team on the mound as they combined on the 9-0 shutout to win game one over Hickory Flat.
Martin drew the start and tossed 4.2 innings, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out four. He threw 63 pitches in his start and registered 42 strikes.
Manning came on to relieve with two outs and runners at the corners for the Rebels during the fifth. He coaxed a fly ball to right fielder Carson Conlee to end the threat and finished the remaining two innings.
Manning allowed no hits, walked one and struck out six on 40 pitches while hitting the strike zone 25 times.
"Game one, we pitched it really well, but we didn't really play good offensively," Coach Ashley Russell said. "We did keep grinding at bats and then there in the late innings we were able to get some key hits to open it up a little bit."
The sixth inning was the crucial inning for the Eagles as they sent 11 batters up and scored six runs to break open the contest after they had clung to a narrow 2-0 lead for five innings.
CJ Shirley had the big blast of the inning as he smashed a pitch down the line in right for a 3-RBI triple to give the Eagles the 8-0 lead.
Manning had helped his own cause earlier with a 2-RBI single that helped get some momentum rolling.
Martin also contributed in the frame as he drove in the first run with his fielders choice groundout.
Cole Willard's RBI groundout drove in Conlee for the game's first run in the second inning.
Manning ripped a leadoff double to start the third and scored on an error off the bat of Jon Grey Morrisson to open up a 2-0 lead.
Benton Burks drove in the final run for the Eagles in the top of the seventh as his RBI single pushed Willard across the dish for the 9-0 final.
Shirley had the biggest hit of the day with his 3-RBI triple to pace the Eagles at the plate.
Manning went 2 for 3 with two RBI including a double. Burks was 2 for 5 with a RBI and double while Willard was 3 for 5 with a RBI.
West Union improved to 4-0 in division and 14-1 overall with the sweep.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.