Top Shots West Union drops Falkner 3-0 in volleyball By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 8 Coach Jamie Hayles huddles with her Lady Eagles during a timeout at Falkner. Photo courtesy of Tracie Callicutt Emma Callicutt goes up high at the net for the shot for West Union. Photo courtesy of Angie Corder Kylee Ann Jumper serves for the Lady Eagles in their win at Falkner on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Tracie Callicutt Anna Carwyle (10) sends the shot back across the net with her back to the opposing court as Emma Carwyle (14) watches the play. Photo courtesy of Angie Corder The West Union defense scrambles into position on the Falkner serve on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Tracie Callicutt The West Union bench celebrates the ace and another Lady Eagle point against Falkner. Photo courtesy of Angie Corder The West Union frontline waits on the Lady Eagle serve in the match with Falkner. Photo courtesy of Tracie Callicutt Coach Jamie Hayles and her Lady Eagles are all smiles following the win at Falkner. Photo courtesy of Angie Corder Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save West Union defeated Falkner 3-0 in 1A volleyball on Tuesday as the Lady Eagles took the straight set decision by scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.“We got a good win on the road tonight,” West Union coach Jamie Hayles said. “A lot of our hits were really connecting.“I was very pleased with the effort and energy we played with tonight and hope to see it continue throughout the season.”Anna Carwyle led the team with 8 kills and 9 aces. Shelby Powell added 8 aces as well as 10 digs. dennis.clayton@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Union Lady Eagles Volleyball Falkner Dennis Clayton Sports Editor Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette. Author twitter Author email Follow Dennis Clayton Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 75° Clear Oxford, MS (38655) Today Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 2:35 am Full Forecast Latest Posts East Union Coghlan named boys top bowler in state 48 min ago West Union Top Shots West Union drops Falkner 3-0 in volleyball 1 hr ago East Union Top Shots from New Albany and East Union volleyball 1 hr ago East Union Lady Bulldogs take decision over Lady Urchins 2 hrs ago New Albany Hurricane News: August 18, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 New Albany West Union School Page: August 18, 2021 Aug 16, 2021 Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists