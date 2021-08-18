West Union defeated Falkner 3-0 in 1A volleyball on Tuesday as the Lady Eagles took the straight set decision by scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-11.

“We got a good win on the road tonight,” West Union coach Jamie Hayles said. “A lot of our hits were really connecting.

“I was very pleased with the effort and energy we played with tonight and hope to see it continue throughout the season.”

Anna Carwyle led the team with 8 kills and 9 aces. Shelby Powell added 8 aces as well as 10 digs.

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus