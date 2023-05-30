PEARL - West Union had a four run midway into their game one in 1A baseball against Resurrection, but the Eagles not close the deal and lost 8-7. Resurrection scored three runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 7-5 lead by West Union to sneak past for the win.
"You know, we threw five different pitchers trying to find someone who could consistently pound the zone and to be honest, I thought we got squeezed on about a dozen pitches," West Union coach Ashley Russell said. "We played hard, led most of the game, we just couldn't slam the door."
Cole Willard, who played a tremendous game for West Union, going 4 for 4 with two RBIs, had given the Eagles the lead in the bottom of the sixth as he broke a 5-5 tie with his RBI single to the first run. West Union was the recipient of a of gift from Resurrection for the second run as they threw behind at first trying to nail Willard, the ball bounced off him to allow Mack Wallis to scamper home.
"Cole has been really good all year, did a great job setting the stage for us, you know, Cole is a really good baseball player," Russell said.
Resurrection scored in the top of the first to grab a 1-0 lead, but West Union threw a runner out a home plate and also caught another Resurrection base runner in a rundown between third and home to escape an early catastrophe.
West Union answered with two runs as Willard led off with a single and Jon Grey Morrisson reached on error. They both scored on an error off the bat of Grant Martin.
West Union added a solo run in the second on Willard's RBI single to plate Mack Wallis for the 3-1 lead.
West Union padded the lead with two more runs in the third as CJ Shirley hit a RBI single to score Greer Manning and Grant Martin scored on a balk.
However, Resurrection scored three in the top of the fifth to pull to within a run at 5-4 and tied the contest in the fifth.
Nine walks over the last three innings came back to haunt the Eagles in the game as Resurrection consistently had runners in scoring position, resulting in seven runs.
"I was really pleased at the way we came out, got the lead early, but I feel like in the middle innings we took our foot off the gas," Russell said.
