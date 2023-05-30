Greer Manning

Greer Manning scores for West Union during the third inning as on deck batter Jake Foreman tells him to get down on the play.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

PEARL - West Union had a four run midway into their game one in 1A baseball against Resurrection, but the Eagles not close the deal and lost 8-7. Resurrection scored three runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 7-5 lead by West Union to sneak past for the win. 

Newsletters

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you