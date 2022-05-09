ENTERPRISE - West Union saw their playoff run in 1A softball come to an end on Saturday as Wheeler took their series in two straight, winning 9-2 for the series clincher.
West Union had taken the lead at 2-1 during the third inning and held that advantage until Wheeler scored five runs in the top of the fifth to grab the 6-2 lead. West Union was never able to recover from the big inning.
"I'm extremely proud because we played with a bunch of underclassmen with only three senior players," West Union coach Lisa Bogue said. "We had great leadership from them both on and off the field, I appreciate all that they've done and I challenged them to be better next year."
Wheeler drew first blood as they scored in the top of the first to take the 1-0 lead.
West Union got things going in the third as senior catcher Claire Douell singled to lead off the frame. Crissa Goodwin then came on as the courtesy runner.
Parker Gates was the next batter and jumped all over an offering from the Wheeler pitcher, depositing the hit down the line in right for a triple and scoring Goodwin to tie the contest.
Mollie Reaves came up next and hit a sac fly to center to allow Gates to tag up and score from third and give West Union the 2-1 lead. That lead held up until the top of the fifth.
Wheeler scored five runs in the fifth and added three more insurance runs in the sixth for the 9-2 final tally.
Saturday was the final game in the coaching box for Bogue as she is retiring.
"It is bittersweet, but I'm going to chase those grand-babies and catch some of their games now," Bogue said.
Wheeler 5, West Union 1 (Game 1)
West Union outhit Wheeler 8 to 6, but fell in game one by a 5-1 final.
West Union just couldn't put their hits together in a timely fashion and also committed four errors to aid Wheeler.
Sadie Cobb went 2 for 4 and Mollie Reaves was 2 for 3 with the lone RBI to lead the Lady Eagles at the plate.
Addison Collum had a good outing on the mound, allowing only six hits and only one of the five Wheeler runs was earned. She struck out eight while issuing one walk.